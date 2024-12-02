Flutterwave equips Nigerian online merchants with Amex payments

American Express card members - with consumer, business, or corporate cards - will be able to make payments directly to ecommerce businesses using Flutterwave in Nigeria. This service will also be available to Flutterwave merchants in other countries including Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, and Uganda in the near future.









Benefits for both sides on the transaction

This collaboration augments online transactions, providing significant benefits for both merchants and shoppers. Flutterwave merchants can now attract a broader customer base, including American Express card members in Africa and globally, including both personal and business cardholders. Terms and conditions apply.

For shoppers, the partnership offers greater flexibility in choosing their preferred payment method when purchasing from Flutterwave merchants. Additionally, it strengthens the American Express global network by expanding the number of locations in Africa where card members can use their cards to buy various goods and services.

Officials from Flutterwave said they’re always looking for ways to connect the world to Africa that work for them, as well as helping businesses to expand their customer bases. This collaboration also provides more options of where to shop and what to buy to American Express card holders across the globe. They will make the payment process faster and simpler for Amex members and improve the experience for ecommerce businesses using Flutterwave, helping them to start locally and sell globally.

In a reply, representatives from American Express said they continue to expand in Africa to enable greater payment choice for businesses and consumers. Through the agreement with Flutterwave, they are giving ecommerce merchants in Nigeria the opportunity to reach American Express card members around the world. The collaboration is a win-win because it also increases the number of places where their card members can use their cards in Nigeria.