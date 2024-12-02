This agreement reflects Flutterwave’s commitment to give businesses and individuals access to global-grade services across all of Africa and drive digital transformation around the world. With Flutterwave and Microsoft's plans to facilitate payments to-and-from Africa, this collaboration is an opportunity to impact growth across the continent.











The deployment on Azure facilitates payment experiences for global brands

Through this collaboration, Flutterwave will support the accelerated growth of transactions processed on the Flutterwave platform for global clients like Uber, Netflix, and Microsoft, solidifying Azure’s role in facilitating a seamless, reliable, and secure payment experience.

Key Flutterwave products such as Flutterwave for Business, Send by Flutterwave, Flutterwave Store, and Flutterwave for Fintech Platform, are being developed and transitioned onto the robust Azure cloud platform. Moreover, Flutterwave uses Azure OpenAI Service capabilities, enabling the scaling of its product offerings to millions of merchants worldwide.

Officials from Flutterwave said that Microsoft has provided a platform that allows them to consistently deliver services to their clients. As they manage high-volume payment processing, particularly during peak periods, the robustness, reliability, and scalability of Microsoft Azure has become an important factor. As such, this collaboration means Flutterwave will continue to drive the transformation of global commerce, taking full advantage of the diverse and expanding range of services offered by Microsoft.

Also commenting on this partnership, Microsoft’s representatives said their development on Microsoft Azure has set a strong foundation for Flutterwave. Their platform provides Microsoft with significant developer leverage, which they harness in service of their clients. Looking to the future, they’re looking at the possibilities of scaling with Azure OpenAI Service, which will enable them to serve even more merchants worldwide.





What does Flutterwave do?

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 400 million transactions in excess of USD 25 billion and serves more than one million businesses, including customers like Uber, Airpeace, Bamboo, Piggyvest, and others.

The company's expertise is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries.