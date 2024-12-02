Flipkart set to be main player in India ecommerce by 2019

The company, valued at approximately USD 9 billion, is estimated to have 44% GMV market share in 2019 while Amazon will take 37%, up from 21% in 2015. Currently, the Flipkart app has had 50 million downloads, while Amazon has 10 million, yourstory.com reports, citing the new study issued by Bank of America’s investment banking division.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch study adds that India will be the second largest market for Amazon outside the US, while Snapdeal will fall to 9% by 2019, from 14% in 2015.

In fact, Amazon had overthrown Snapdeal in terms of sales in 2015. In July and August 2016, they have reportedly also beaten Flipkart in sales. Amazon GMV in 2025 will be USD 81 billion according to the report and it will generate USD 5.5 billion in GMV in 2016.

Another study, Nielsen’s E-commerce Sellers’ Study of 2016 (Q1), had estimated the brand recall value of Amazon to be 25%, while Flipkart’s was 21% and Snapdeal’s 20%.