Flipkart, Microsoft adrift the Indian cloud business potential with fresh joint partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, Microsoft Azure will function as the official cloud platform for Flipkart, which will add a layer of advanced cloud technologies and analytics to the e-commerce company, newindianexpress.com reports.

Satya Nadella, CEO Microsoft India, said that Artifical Intelligence (AI) solutions were picking up quickly, with even governments employing such tools for welfare programmes. He cited a programme of the Andra Pradesh government, which uses machine learning tools to identify high school drop outs. He added that the entrepreneurial energy in India and the quality of ideas offered by them were remarkable, the source cites.