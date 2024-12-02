Flipkart, Mastercard partner for secure online payments

The Mastercard Digital Enablement Services (MDES) solution is designed to provide card issuing banks with means to replace the primary account number (PAN) numbers of Mastercard credit, debit or prepaid cards with secure digital tokens. In case of loss of a device or physical card compromise, the link established between the tokens and the card/device in MDES can be broken.

The partnership aims to reduce fraud on ecommerce channels as MDES blocks the transaction when a token compromise occurs. Moreover, MDES is said to streamline customer’s experience as the link can also be reissued for a new token or card, can be used with various devices and does not require any update upon change of card number or expiry date.

