Flipkart Commerce Cloud globally provides retail intelligence solutions

Flipkart Commerce Cloud aims to help retailers across the world grow and solve business needs through intelligent and AI driven solutions. The product suite comprises the entire marketplace technology stack out of a box, retail media solution, pricing solution, inventory management, and forecasting among others. Each solution is built using artificial intelligence and machine learning and is constantly scale-tested.











Augmenting brands with omni-channel retail solutions

As more brands and retailers move towards omni-channel distribution, they are seeking intelligent retail solutions that can help them maximise their sales and boost their online performance. The new offering aims to equip global businesses with the technology that helps them create personalised experiences, driving greater operational efficiencies and profitability.

Flipkart Commerce Cloud currently offers three business solutions which are being used at Flipkart to serve millions of requests every day. The solutions are:

Marketplace Technology Stack

This offering is the full marketplace stack that helps online and offline retailers and brands launch or scale an online marketplace with the advanced capabilities of a mature digital platform. The solution has more than 40 plug and play components including Catalogue, Personalisation, Merchandising and Recommendations engines, OMS, Seller Management, Inventory, and Warehousing technology. These modularised solutions can boot strap or accelerate a retailer's online journey to help them grow exponentially.

Retail Media Solution

An ads engine that understands the online shopping journey of users, and their current shopping intent and places relevant, personalised ads using advanced AI/ML algorithms. The solution has been already adopted by big retailers across the world and is proving a successful solution in increasing ad monetisation revenues for them.

Retail Pricing Manager

Flipkart pricing manager is a cloud-based SaaS offering for retailers to understand competitive pricing strategies and optimise pricing to increase margins and volumes. It helps track, compare, and analyse competitor price changes in real time and uses machine learning models to learn price elasticity of demand from historical sales data. This combined with game theory helps the pricing engine predict how customers will respond to variations.





Pioneering ecommerce solutions for the world

Flipkart representatives emphasised their reliance on pioneering technology, fundamental to shaping India's ecommerce landscape. Having served their home country’s diverse retail market, they have developed adaptable solutions that break social and economic barriers. Flipkart Commerce Cloud, a product of Indian innovation, is now accessible worldwide. They express certainty that these scale-tested, robust solutions will aid global enterprises in their ecommerce digital transformation, growing their business, and delivering new customer experiences.

Flipkart Commerce Cloud has already marked its presence internationally and has active customers in North America, South America, MENA, Africa, and Europe.