Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal put off sales temporarily in compliance with new ecommerce regulations

According to hindustantimes.com, citing people familiar with the matter, as the three companies continue to fund discounts purportedly given by third-party sellers, they have cancelled planned sales events and accompanying advertisements to avoid potential punishment from regulators.

Flipkart has cancelled its plan of doing an app-only sale during the first week of May 2016. Snapdeal and Amazon have also suspended plans to hold one-day sale events where products across categories were supposed to be offered at a discounted price.

The three companies are trying new discounting mechanisms and ad messages for the festive season, which is set to begin in August 2016.