Flink expands to Colombia

The platform allows subscribers to invest in fractions of shares of US listed companies and will diversify its portfolio by adding Mexican debt instruments, including state bonds. Flink caters to inexperienced traders and first-time investors who can start trading for little over USD 1 and already counts for over 1.6 million users.

The company was founded in 2017 and has raised USD 70 million so far, with the latest Series B round led in 2021 by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The funds will be used to support the company’s expansion to Colombia and targeting other LATAM countries, including Argentina, Chile, and Peru.

The trading platform currently works with Mexican regulators to modernise the state’s trading system and mentions that people clients investing in US-traded companies as they seem more reliable and trustworthy.