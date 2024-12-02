five°degrees teams up with Codat to boost SME lending services

The collaboration is expected to allow banks and financial services provider to support SMEs through lending access and risk mitigation.

According to the supplier, the partnership will see Codat integrating with five°degrees’ Open Banking marketplace which allows competitors to work together with an aim to improve customer experience.

Established in 2010, five°degrees is a digital core banking technology provider with its digital banking platform Matrix that aims to connect channels, customers and the fintech ecosystem and is expected to provide a fully automated banking services platform.

Founded in 2017, Codat aims to assist banks in integrating with the multiple accounting platforms their customers use to operate businesses through a single API.