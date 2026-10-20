The platform gives businesses a single connection to Fiserv’s commerce capabilities, including local payment methods, acquiring, and value-added services. Settlement, reconciliation, and reporting are unified across markets.

According to the company, Commerce Hub already supports processing volumes in the billions and has grown by more than 100% year on year. Its client base spans multiple industries, payment methods and business models. Clients range from global marketplaces and platforms to brick-and-mortar retailers and specialised sectors such as grocery, petroleum, and restaurants.

Addressing fragmentation in cross-border commerce

The global rollout targets operational issues that enterprises face when expanding internationally. Businesses entering new markets often work with several payment providers and manage fragmented integrations. In addition, they also need to support local payment methods and respond to changing regulatory considerations, all of which add complexity and cost.

Commerce Hub is designed to consolidate these elements into one platform. Merchants can access market-specific payment options, acquiring services, and additional capabilities through a single integration. The aim is to maintain a consistent operating model across the markets in which they operate. Fiserv describes the platform as combining its global reach with local market expertise. It is intended to help businesses launch in new markets more quickly and gain visibility across their commerce operations.

Platform capabilities

The platform is structured around four areas. The first is a single global connection covering onboarding, APIs, reporting, and operational controls for Fiserv merchant services. The second provides local commerce capabilities, including local payment methods, acquiring, settlement options, and regional expertise. Third, the platform runs on cloud-native infrastructure designed to simplify integrations and speed up the delivery of new commerce features. Finally, it bundles value-added services such as payment optimisation, fraud protection, cross-border capabilities, and support for emerging payment methods.

Together, these components bring payment orchestration, optimization, and related services into a single environment. Enterprise merchants can therefore manage these functions through one connection rather than through separate integrations for each market or service.

Lia Cao, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise and Platforms, at Fiserv, said the platform is intended to prevent payment complexity from limiting growth. It was also added that bringing global scale, local expertise, and value-added services together on one platform simplifies cross-border expansion and helps clients expand faster and operate more efficiently.

Dell Technologies and Pix in Brazil

Dell Technologies is among the global enterprises using Commerce Hub as part of a more unified approach to commerce. The company has used the platform to introduce Pix in Brazil. Fiserv cites this as an example of how businesses can adapt to local customer preferences while keeping operations consistent at scale.

The case illustrates the platform’s central proposition: adding a domestic payment method in a specific market without building a separate integration or operating model for that country. For multinational merchants, supporting local payment methods is part of meeting customer expectations in individual markets. Commerce Hub’s local commerce capabilities are designed to address this requirement within a single, globally consistent setup.