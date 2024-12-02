FIS, SAP to accelerate mobile payments at gas stations

The companies aim to connect payments with automobiles and mobile devices, eliminating the need for any physical interaction with a fuel pump to pre-authorize payment, activate the pump or complete the payment transaction. When used together with SAP vehicles network, the FIS mobile payment enablement gateway solution will allow consumers to pay at the gas stations from within their car or using their mobile phone.

In addition, the solution aims to enable mobile wallet providers, app developers and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to connect to the solution, offering rewards and loyalty programs.

Integrating with SAP Vehicles Network built on SAP HANA Cloud Platform, the FIS Mobile Payment Enablement Gateway is expected to provide direct payment processing to merchants, as well as support other payment processors as a transaction gateway in North America. Important to retailers, the solution doesn`t require EMV or NFC hardware upgrades.