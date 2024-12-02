First Atlantic Commerce teams up Carribean Utilities Company to process customers bill payments

By selecting FAC’s payments platform, CUC customers can pay their electricity bills online through the PowerPay platform. They are also able to use PowerPay’s auto-pay bill pay solution as a result of tokenisation services offered by FAC.

Payments made on PowerPay are reflected on the customer’s CUC account(s) near real-time. CUC integrated to FAC’s platform in 2015 to enable online Visa and MasterCard processing for their customers. The service has grown to become a popular, time saving bill payment solution with CUC customers.

