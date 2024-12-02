Fiorano releases PSD2 solution for banks

The solution is built on the banking Integration and API Management infrastructure serving as an onramp for future eDigital banking initiatives. It integrates with all core banking platforms and can be implemented in a short time. It enables banks to refine their PSD2 strategy while adapting services to emerging digital business demands. In addition, the platform facilitates banks with functionality to secure APIs for exposing critical account information, predefine flows for typical payment scenarios, offer detailed transaction history for all consumer account activity and create complete cryptographic traces of each transaction with detailed logs.

European banks need to comply with PSD2 by January 2018 in the process of improving online payments, customer engagement experiences, and cross-border payments. In this context, solutions to simplify the time and effort for compliance are the core interest for banks.