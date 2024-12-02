Fiorano partners with ITSS for digital banking

For its part, ITSS offers services for systems such as Temenos’ T24, Finacle, Avaloq and Flexcube.

With ITSS, Fiorano plans to meet the evolving digital needs of the banking industry with an emphasis on addressing modern technology challenges and mitigating productivity hindrances faced by banks.

Fiorano was established in 1995. Companies that have used its software include Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Vodafone.