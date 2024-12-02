FinTech Group and Finotek team up for the first German-Korean fintech joint venture

More than that, the FinTech Group AG was invited by the Korean government to sign the joint venture in the presence of Koreas president Park Geun-hye in Paris.

Under the framework of the joint venture, FinTech Group provides access to its proprietary mobile-payment solution kesh, a multi-facetted smartphone wallet, which allows peer-to-peer, POS, and online-payments.

It is planned to market the solution under a white-label-agreement in Asia.

Finotek, a B2B-specialist with renowned Korean clients both public and private, offers a number of all-digital mobile-powered solutions, which will be leveraged to expand FinTech Groups product portfolio in the

European market. Finotek provides mobile banking solutions, which allow for remote internet banking services with real-time ID verification.

With SmarterSign Finotek also developed a biometric authentication solution for mobile-based e-signature verification and fraud prevention. Additionally, Finotek provides a cloud-based, fully-mobile, and real-time mortgage platform to complete a loan application in just 30 minutes.