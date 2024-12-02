Finmont partners with ZooPay

The collaboration enables FinMont to continue the expansion of its global payment ecosystem and provide airlines and merchants with an advanced automated solution to help manage multi-currency transactions and carry out multiple payments.

Finmont, ZooPay offering and partnership details

As per the press release information, FinMont was launched by the founders of German airline Hahn Air to offer the travel industry a solution that, as opposed to other available options, simplifies B2C and B2B payments alike. Combining both payments into a single view is set to help decision-makers identify and fix inefficiencies in their existing payment processes, with the company having the mission to assist travel merchants in leveraging payments as a strategic tool to differentiate themselves from competitors.

The ZooPay platform uses advanced technology and payment partners to offer a solution that helps lessen the difficulty faced by travel companies when trying to manage multi-currency transactions and make multiple payments. By providing an automated solution, the fintech firm helps remove the complexity of managing numerous transactions on a daily basis.











The announcement details that the FinMont platform aims to change payments by connecting multiple banks and providers seamlessly, through one simple gateway. By leveraging its partnership with ZooPay, it is set to amplify its solution to manage multi-currency transactions, making it simple to carry out multiple payments.

What is more, the platform’s ecosystem connects acquiring banks, payment, fraud, forex, and chargeback providers and integrates with ERP/CRM systems and other travel-specific distribution channels, providing a complete ecosystem for the travel industry.

When commenting on the news, Suby Valluri, CEO of FinMont advised that the company is looking forward to partnering with ZooPay and incorporating their risk management solution into its payment ecosystem. As they provide a solution that facilitates multiple payments in multiple currencies, they believe that this will help ensure FinMont offers its merchants the best service. The spokesperson added that as part of their global strategy, they are to integrate with banks, payment, fraud, and other providers to offer a solution unique to the travel industry.

Adding on this, Robert-Lee Griffith, CEO of ZooPay expressed excitement to be working in partnership with Hahn Air to deliver tailored micro-hedging technology to its business and fuel its international growth. The spokesperson believes that at a time of intense market volatility the company’s hedging and risk management solution is well-placed to ensure Hahn Air continues its profitability and scalability in a successful manner.