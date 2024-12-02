Finland: Spire Payments to supply contactless payment devices to RAY organisation

The Spire Payments and Finnish payment service provider Poplatek Oy will provide SPp30 card payment devices to be installed in gaming locations, allowing customers to pay by debit card. Via Spire Payments latest technology and an application developed by Poplatek, the solution will accept both chip & PIN and contactless payments, with winnings being paid directly into the customers account.

RAY raises money for charitable causes in-country via its 21,000 slot machines situated in nationwide locations, including hotels, restaurants, cafés, service stations, markets, kiosks and arcades. The proceeds are used for promoting health and social welfare in Finland.

Poplatek Oy was founded in 2009 and its services include payment processing (thanks to its own payment gateway), provision of POS devices, payment application development, service and support. In this project Poplatek Oy developed the bespoke RAY application and terminal management system, while also coordinating the logistics and support for this national project.

Spire Payments is a European POS solutions provider developing electronic payment solutions ranging from fixed, portable and mobile payment solutions to PIN pads and unattended terminals for integration with cash register systems and self-service kiosks. It serves market segments ranging from the financial and retail to hospitality and transportation and has offices in Spain, the UK, the Czech Republic, Russia, Dubai and Hong Kong.