Finland Round Table on harnessing the potential of European cross-border ecommerce

There is great potential for ecommerce in the European countries that has been locked by the diversity of national rules in the 28 EU countries and the consequential insecurities for retailers when selling cross-border. Restrictive regulations are barriers that hinder the development and transparency of ecommerce in Europe. With the endeavors of the European Commission to set up a digital single market, the first steps are being taken, but a lot of work remains to be done, ecommerceeurope.eu reports.

About 80% of all legislation is coming from Brussels, which is translated into national legislation, framed by the guidelines of the EU. It is essential to unify these regulations, harmonise ordering systems and what may not be forgotten: develop trust. Trust is a key element of fueling ecommerce and cross-border trade. Therefore, it is essential to enable more transparency, so that retailers have a clear overview of what to expect when selling across borders in Europe.

Differences in regulations and structures are slowing down Europe’s ecommerce. In the meantime the global marketplaces are gaining more and more strength on the European market. Ecommerce Europe has done research on the rise of the global market places and can report that market places are taking over big parts of the market. Those marketplaces have many more muscle, resources, competencies and are constantly pushing the boundaries. Many national retailers are already partnering with them, as they can’t compete with them anyway. All the more reason for Europe to gather its strength and brake down its barriers to enhance the internal market.

Mr. Ville Wikström, the Development Director of TNS Gallup, presented the statistics of the ecommerce in FMCG and Grocery in Finland. The TNS Gallup Finland has done studies since 1999 on the online shopping behavior of the Fins. Mr. Wikström reported that the shopping behavior of the Fins is evolving and gradually changing from shops to online shopping. The attitude towards online shopping is becoming more and more positive.

Even though the number of visits on websites are declining, purchases are constantly rising. The online shopping habits of the Fins entail targeted shopping and buying only one item at the time. The demands of online shoppers are rising, with regard to various aspects, such as delivery times, services etc., whereas convenience and ease of the shopping process remain most essential to the customer. There is a decline in web shops in Finland that has to be well monitored, in order to stop this development.