Fingerprints have greatest potential for adoption followed by multi-modal

The EPC invited professionals working in the payments industry to share their views on the future of biometric authentication. It held over the last two months a poll on forecasting which of the suggested technologies would become a common practice in the medium run.

The EPC asked “which biometric authentication technology do you consider to offer the greatest potential for customer adoption for payments in the coming 5 years?” Fingerprint authentication has the greatest potential according to 31% of respondents, followed by multiple biometrics at 29%, with facial (11%) and eye recognition (10%) trailing far behind, and voice (5%), palm and vein recognition (4%), and “other” (4%) barely registering.

The most promising finding for biometrics providers is that only 5% of payment respondents said they feel none of the biometric authentication modalities will be widespread in five years. To sum up, most of the voters (60%) agreed that multiple and fingerprint scanning technologies have the greatest potential in the coming five years.