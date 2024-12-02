Finery partnership with Klarna drives international growth for fashion brand

When making a purchase on desktop, tablet or mobile, customers will benefit from Klarna’s technology to make a purchase by entering their email and postcode, rather than providing log-in information and card details.

Shoppers will also have the option to use Klarna’s Pay After Delivery solution to pay for their products up to 14 days after delivery.

Finery’s customers will have the option to receive their goods at home and pay after delivery for just the items they’d like to keep, helping to bridge the gap between the offline and online shopping experience.