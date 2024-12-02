Finastra, SIA to expand real-time payments in Europe

The partnership allows financial institutions to use the Finastra (formerly D+H) payments solutions to connect via SIAnet to RT1, EBA CLEARING’s pan-European Instant Payments infrastructure.

Prior to EBA CLEARING’s platform that will be launched in November 2017, financial institutions will be able to experiment with real-time payments on the Finastra cloud-based testing environment. This environment provides simulated connectivity to EBA CLEARING’s RT1 for this purpose.

SIA is an Italy-based company operating in the area of ITC, providing design, implementation, and management infrastructure and technological services for financial institutions.