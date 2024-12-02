Finastra, Microsoft partner to deliver financial services cloud solutions

As part of the agreement, Microsoft Azure will underpin FusionFabric cloud as Finastra’s cloud platform and launch a selection of its global payments and retail banking products on Azure over the course of 2018.

Finastra has been offering services for a number of years and will continue to help customers deploy solutions on-premises, in a hosted environment, and in the cloud – depending on customer preference. Finastra has already moved its US payments line to Azure.

Microsoft is seeing a strong cloud adoption from the financial services industry, with more than 80% of the large banks and more than 85% of the global systemically important financial institutions using Azure.