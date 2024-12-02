Finastra announces the acquisition of Olfa Soft

Due to the announcement, Finastra will be able to deliver a real-time eFX trading solution for banks’ treasury departments, covering distribution, position-keeping, post-trade and payments.

Finastra has collaborated with Olfa Soft since June 2017; as one combined company, a tighter integration of the FusionCapital Treasury solution suite with the Olfa Soft Seamless FX platform will be ensured. Treasurers will be able to manage FX positions and exposures in real-time with a single user experience, providing deeper insight across the entire trade lifecycle and mitigating operational risk end to end. As well as offering direct access to 48 liquidity providers, straight-through-processing (STP) functionalities in the platform means treasurers can act faster in response to changing market conditions.

The new eFX trading solution is already available and will be delivered as a micro-service on the Finastra FusionFabric architecture.