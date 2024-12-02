Finantix selected by Deutsche Bank for KYC processes

Through this agreement, Finantix technology is meant to facilitate the gathering, organisation, and analysis of customer information during the KYC processes. This will enable human focus on qualitative analysis, further strengthening the client due diligence function. The bank has implemented the Finantix KYC Solution in Germany, planning to roll it next out across the US.

The Finantix KYC Solution is an innovative, designed-for-purpose, and widely adopted engine developed in collaboration with smartKYC, which offers true multi-language, natural language processing (NLP) AI-powered technology specifically framed for regulatory purposes. The product is able to aggregate, distil, and classify by relevance and risk level almost all available individual or company KYC accessible data and content.