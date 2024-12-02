FIMEs Global Tool qualifies for MCBP application testing

Mobile payment solution providers and payment issuers can validate the functional compliance of their host card emulation (HCE) mobile payments solutions against MCBP Specifications prior to the formal certification stage. MCBP functional testing services assists solution providers and issuers from the inception of a solution to its launch. Following laboratory certification, the Global test tool can also be used to self-evaluate updates to the application.

MCBP specifications create a foundation for global deployments of mobile payment services. The approach boosts the deployment process of contactless mobile offerings for card-issuing financial institutions and other solution providers.

FIME is a provider of consulting services, certification and tools. It enables customers to bring card and mobile transactions services to market using secure chip or cloud-based solutions. It supports a range of technologies including contact, contactless, EMV chip, near field communication (NFC), host card emulation (HCE), tokenization, secure element (SE), machine to machine (M2M), internet of things (IoT) and trusted execution environment (TEE).