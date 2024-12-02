FIME updates tools to align with MasterCard

MasterCard requires acquiring banks to perform successful M-TIP testing before a new payment terminal can be deployed. Acquirers can verify if contact and contactless payment implementations comply with the latest MasterCard requirements, using FIME’s formal approval services, technical support and qualified test tools.

M-TIP 2.0 brings the Test Selection Engine (TSE) that allows certification of dual-interface terminals through a single test plan. Acquirers now have three different certification project options: contact, contactless and dual interface. To support the change, FIME has introduced an M-TIP Dual-Interface service, specifically for implementations that accept both contact and contactless payments. At the same time M-TIP Contact and M-TIP Contactless services for single interface implementations are also offered.

FIME is a provider of consulting services, certification and tools. It enables customers to bring card and mobile transactions services to market using secure chip or cloud-based solutions.