FIME test tools to support mobile payments in China via ICC partnership

ICC will use FIME’s RF Test Bench and Global Device test tool to support local mobile vendors with the evaluation of EMV and trusted execution environment (TEE) products.

ICC, which was founded in 2000 and is part of the Shanghai Academy of Science and Technology, is dedicated to establishing and developing a public technical service platform to promote the integrated circuit (IC) industry across China and is now expanding into the mobile space.

The FIME RF Test Bench enables the certification of smart cards, mobile devices and terminals against complete test plans that are fully compliant with EMV contactless specifications. Global Device offers a wide range of certification tests for chipset, mobile device, operating system and system-on-chip (SoC) products worldwide. The tool can be used to test any device – for example, smartphones, tablets, set-top-boxes, and wearables – which implement a range of TEE, NFC and telecom specifications.

FIME ensures that card and mobile transactions services are implemented efficiently and successfully. It supports a range of technologies including contact, contactless, EMV chip, near field communication (NFC), host card emulation (HCE), tokenization, secure element (SE), machine to machine (M2M), Internet of things (IoT) and trusted execution environment (TEE).

The goal of this strategic partnership is to expand ICC’s offering to support this emerging market as a result of the growing mobile payments market in China.