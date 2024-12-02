FIME supports acquirers to achieve UnionPay certification

With over 160 countries outside of China accept UnionPay, the company can provide acquirers overseas with local consultancy, testing and certification support. The company enables acquirers to complete UPI contact (UAC) and contactless (QuickPass) terminal integration testing.

FIME’s Savvi acquirer and acceptance test platform is now qualified to provide automated testing and certification management for all test cases necessary to complete UPI terminal functional and integration testing. It achieves this by determining applicable test cases, providing test process guidance, retrieving and validating test results, as well as generating and submitting test reports according to UPI’s requirements.

Moreover, combined with FIME’s Savvi Test Host, customers can benefit from FIME’s network of UPI testing experts and localised consultancy services throughout the process.