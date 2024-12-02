FIME laboratory performs testing in line with MasterCard Contactless Reader specification

These documents define the functionality required when implementing MasterCard contactless terminal kernels. Japanese contactless payment terminal and mobile point of sale (mPOS) manufacturers, as well as kernel developers, can now work with FIME in local language and currency to achieve cost and MasterCard testing of their solutions prior to market launch.

The Japanese laboratory will use FIME’s test tool, EVAL, to perform formal MasterCard approval testing. The tool is available to purchase for in-house pre-testing to help identify issues that can lead to delays later in the official approval process.

FIME offers consulting services, technical training, technology design, test tools and certification testing across the financial services, telecom, transit and identity sectors. Its experts support projects from start to finish, resolving the technical challenges its customers face when implementing a complete portfolio of specifications, standards and multi-brand industry requirements.

FIME supports technologies such as contact, contactless, EMV chip, near field communication (NFC), host card emulation (HCE), tokenization, secure element (SE), machine to machine (M2M), internet of things (IoT) and trusted execution environment (TEE).