Fidesmo partners with wearonize to augment contactless payments

Fidesmo, the provider of the payment tokenization platform Fidesmo Pay, and wearonize, the payment service provider for SwatchPAY!, announce their strategic and commercial partnership to offer a more scalable solution for both issuers and wearable manufacturers.











Increased reach for wearable payments brands

This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies to create a unified, scalable solution for contactless payments. Their combined forces will not only enhance the user experience but also provide a more efficient and cost-effective solution for issuers and wearable manufacturers. The partnership will scale the reach of the wearable brands connected to both Fidesmo and wearonize.

Fidesmo Pay, the payment tokenization platform from Fidesmo, integrated with both VISA and Mastercard, has been at the forefront of the contactless payment revolution. The platform's advanced tokenization technology enables secure and seamless transactions, potentially transforming everyday accessories into secure payment tools.

wearonize has been instrumental in providing the payment service for customers like SwatchPay!, LAKS Pay, or Live Nation. Their expertise in integrating payment capabilities into wearable devices has been a helpful for companies in this market.

Officials from Fidesmo said this partnership will allow them to combine their expertise in payment tokenization with wearonize's proficiency in technology and wearable network. Together, they aim to redefine the contactless payment landscape and provide a more scalable and efficient solution for all stakeholders.

Also commenting on this development Working with Fidesmo presents a fantastic opportunity to further our mission of providing consumers with the ultimate choice of how to pay. Our customers like Swatch will benefit greatly from Fidesmo's platform enabling additional use cases such as ticketing, physical access and more.