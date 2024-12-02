FedEx launches new centre in Mexico to support logistics supply chain

The centre is located in the El Peral Industrial Park in the municipality of Cuautitlan Izcalli in the State of Mexico (also known as “Edomex”, this state is in south-central part of Mexico), postandparcel.info reports.

FedEx said that the new 270,000 square feet. facility will allow the company to consolidate all logistics operations in one place, “providing better control of inventory with real-time visibility and traceability of all shipping and movements”.

The new centre include 26 loading and unloading platforms, more than 86,000 square feet of storage space in selective rack systems of up to seven levels with 12,734 available positions, mezzanine with three levels of 15,000 square feet each, maquila added-value station, post-sale reverse logistics customer care area, control tower for monitoring critical deliveries throughout the country, inventory administration operated by WMSs, modulated growth capacity.