FedEx Dataworks and Stripe have announced a long-term collaboration to expand SMB financing access and payment options.

The two US-based companies plan to combine operational signals from the FedEx global network with Stripe’s financial infrastructure. The first joint solution is scheduled for launch in early 2027. Its initial focus is widening access to financing for tens of thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that ship with FedEx. FedEx will also start using Stripe as one of its payment processing options.

Using logistics data to inform lending decisions

The collaboration targets a gap in how logistics-intensive SMBs are assessed for credit. According to the companies, conventional financing relies mainly on bank statements and credit scores. These metrics tend to miss operational indicators such as shipment activity, inventory movement, and fulfilment performance.

Under the arrangement, supply chain intelligence from FedEx Dataworks will feed into the financing analysis carried out through Stripe Capital. The aim is for FedEx SMB customers to obtain funding that reflects how their businesses operate day to day, not only what their financial records show. With access to real-time operational signals, Stripe expects to evaluate, approve, and disburse tailored funding faster than traditional lending processes allow.

The payments part of the deal applies globally. By processing payments through Stripe, FedEx will offer customers more than 50 additional payment methods, including a broader range of local options. The stated goal is to reduce checkout friction by letting customers pay with the methods they prefer.

Implications and next steps

The announcement links a shipping network’s view of business activity with a payments provider’s lending capability, making logistics data an input into SMB credit decisions. Some SMBs have financial profiles that do not fully capture their trading activity. For them, this approach could broaden the basis on which funding applications are assessed.

Both companies describe the collaboration as the start of a broader, long-term relationship. As the partnership develops, FedEx Dataworks and Stripe expect to scale these capabilities to serve increasingly complex global enterprises.