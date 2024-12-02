Federal Tax Authority launches UAE PASS functionality on EmaraTax platform

Tax system registrants can use UAE PASS on the EmaraTax platform in all procedures and services on the platform, available through the official FTA website, further advancing the sweeping digital transformation taking place across the UAE.









Another step towards digitalisation

The Authority stated that the new feature was launched in collaboration with relevant authorities, and designed to meet high standards of security, confidentiality, and accuracy of information and procedures, in an effort to speed up processes, improve user experience, and meet customers’ aspirations.

FTA called on all customers to take advantage of the new feature and activate their UAE PASS accounts, and then use them to access the Authority’s services quickly, easily, and from the convenience of their devices and smartphones with no need to set a new username and password.





Augmenting the way people pay taxes

Authorities further explained that launching the single sign-on feature using UAE PASS forms part of the continuous development and upgrading of government services, using the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure, which is among the most developed not only in the region but also internationally. This was made possible by the forward-looking vision of the country’s leadership, which aims to forecast the future with strategies and initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of government systems, improve quality of life for individuals, establish a sustainable environment, and promote happiness and wellbeing in the community.

The agreement also aims to offer an added value for users, allowing them to save time, cost, and effort, while offering them faster processing time for services and increased flexibility of data communication.