Facebook strengthens ecommerce business with in-app retail

Facebook says that it will test a Shopping section that will act as a “single place for people to more easily discover, share, and purchase products.”, itproportal.com reports. It argues that, besides socializing, Facebook users are also interested in online brands and products.

As such, a user might be able to click an ad from a clothing shop and see an expanded list of products which he or she can buy right on the spot. Various firms on Facebook will also be able to showcase their products on sale on their pages, and users will be able to buy them using a “buy now” button, soon to be available on the website.

The social media website has added a new section on its app, which takes users to a shopping page. There they can browse brands and items. The page is set to slowly expand.