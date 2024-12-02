Face recognition disruption software launched by D-ID

D-ID’s proprietary algorithm combines the most advanced image processing and deep learning techniques to resynthesize any given photo to a protected version. The protected photos are unrecognizable to face recognition algorithms. However, humans will not notice any difference. The technology is designed to be difficult for AI to overcome.

The initial verticals for D-ID include cloud storage providers, social networks, financial institutions, health management organizations and governments that want to protect their biometric databases, according to company representatives. Moreover, the company has already signed significant agreements with customers in the financial services and automotive industry.

D-ID enables companies to comply with regulations, prevent crippling fines, strengthen their consumers trust and most important, to guarantee privacy and data protection.