FAC to provide payments services for Avantio rental booking platform

FAC is a payments service providers that offers online credit and debit card processing to international corporations across the globe. The company also provides a PCI validated P2PE solution for companies in the Latin American Caribbean Region as well as risk mitigation solutions for merchants, banks and other gateways.

Avantio is a vacation rental management system that offers workflow automation for businesses. The new integration with FAC’s gateway allows its customers in the Latin American Caribbean Region to accept payments using FAC’s payment platform.

