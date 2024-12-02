FAC partners RezBS for virtual credit card payment option implementation

FAC is a Bermuda-based payment gateway that was established in 1998 to deliver customised online credit and debit card processing to international corporations across the globe. The company also provides card storage functionality and risk mitigation solutions to its merchants, banks and other gateways.

RezBS is an online tour management platform developed in The Bahamas to provide tour operators ecommerce and online bookings. Designed and built by web development agency, Thyme Online, RezBS, provides tour operators with a complete platform for managing booking and reservation operations.

With online bookings now accounting for over 60% of all vacation tour bookings in the Bahamas, Bahamian tour company, Powerboat Adventures, said they needed to get serious about using the internet. Owner, Captain Nigel Bower, approached Thyme Online Ltd. for help in finding the solution and RezBS was born.

The platform has been developed to integrate with all the ecommerce products offered by First Atlantic Commerce, which is connected to various banks in the Caribbean, ensuring it is available to as many local tour companies as possible. The RezBS platform also means tour companies dont need to rebuild their websites to meet the stringent security requirements of the credit card companies and banks, as security is handled by the platform itself.

