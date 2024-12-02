Expansion continues for PXP Financial with Canada launch

PXP Financial is supporting sports betting and gaming entertainment companies with its expansion plans by providing an all-in-one, full-service gateway solution and service with a single API integration that connects all alternative payment and card solutions across multiple US states, and now into Canada. This makes managing the payment process across multiple territories simpler while rolling out, as there is no need for multiple integrations.

Company representatives explained that sports betting in Canada is expected to increase by billions until 2027 and their launch into Ontario is set to be the blueprint for a new online gaming framework, which will set the trend for overall gaming regulation in Canada.

The announcement comes as the government of Ontario officially launched its new online gaming market, including online casinos and esports betting sites, on 4 April 2022. iGaming Ontario (IGO), a subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), introduces new standards for gaming operators. Ontario is the first province in Canada to permit private companies to operate in online gaming.

PXP Financial provides a single unified payments platform to accept payments online, on mobile, and at the point of sale. Supported by global acquiring, 200+ alternative payment methods and financial services, the PXP Financial family of companies processes globally over EUR 21.5 billion annually through their unified gateway.