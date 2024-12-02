Evolve partners with BT





Following this collaboration, Evolve will be given the possibility to provide its customers and clients across the UK and Europe with payment traffic routing by directly interfacing with BT Cardway.

The BT Cardway was developed for multiple types of customers, such as banks, financial institutions, payment service providers, card schemes, and retailers, in addition to specialist transaction processors. Evolve will be enabled to provide transaction routing tools to its global client base by using the BT Cardway product, aiming to reduce operational risks and costs, as well as to improve the overall customer experience.









More information on the partnership

BT Cardway represents a portfolio of products that improve the manner in which businesses and companies access credit cards in-person, making it more secure and efficient. Furthermore, the solution also focuses on the way firms manage their networks. BT’s service delivers a cost-effective payment infrastructure that was designed to offer merchants and traders the opportunity to connect with their acquirers and payment processors. Through this process, the acquirer, payment processor, or shopper is presented with a single interface.

The new agreement includes the incorporation of Evolve’s SD-WAN capability into the BT Cardway. This means that Evolve’s client base will be enabled to route payment traffic into diverse services and solutions via BT, which offers them the opportunity to benefit from improved resilience and overall wider coverage.

In addition, the partnership will allow Evolve users across the retail, food-to-go, and fuel sectors in the UK to use its payment routing services, which were designed to meet their needs and preferences. Moreover, the company is set to offer its customers the option to route their payments and transactions to Barclaycard by using BT and TNS, as well as the possibility to interface with WorldPay.

Evolve will provide partners and users with its end-to-end managed network solutions, including the global SD-WAN. The tool is available in 11 countries around the world, and it includes retail, leisure, fuel, and hospitality firms and enterprises. Evolve SA-WAN also allows businesses to give software-defined areas of networking to any client.

The SD-WAN solution was launched earlier in 2023. According to the press release published at the time, the company offered three new services for businesses across the globe, in order to provide them with flexible and secure networking tools. The enterprise delivered EvolveSP, EvolveWAN, and EvolveODM, which were designed to meet the demands of the industry and to offer firms fully scalable tools for their development processes.