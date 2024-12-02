EVO Payments, Deutsche Postbank agree on Postbank P.O.S. Transact sale by Postbank to EVO

In addition, EVO and Postbank will enter into a long-term strategic marketing agreement under which EVO and Postbank will make available to the bank’s merchant customers a wide variety of card acquiring and related products on an exclusive basis.

EVO Payments International, LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government organizations, and multinational corporations located throughout the US, Canada and Europe. A principal member of Visa and MasterCard, EVO offers an array of payments solutions.