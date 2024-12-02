EVO Payments and Raiffeisenbank enter strategic alliance

As a result of the partnership, all acquiring related services and responsibilities will transfer to a newly founded Czech subsidiary of EVO, ‘REVO’. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close at the beginning of 2016.

EVO Payments International is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government organizations, and multinational corporations located throughout the US, Canada and Europe. A principal member of Visa and MasterCard, EVO offers an array of payments solutions.