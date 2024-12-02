Europeans increasingly shop online via mobile, ING report reveals

The Mobile Banking 2016 report issued by ING International Survey found that 82% of mobile bankers are using their device for retail therapy, while 50% of mobile shoppers are likely to return to a store that already holds their details, internetretailing.net reports.

Turkey (88%), Italy (69%) and Poland (69%) are the top countries of Europe mobile shopping, whereas France and the Netherlands the fastest adopters of this payment method – an increase of 16% year-on-year from 2015 to 2016. The US also see a growth of 16% to 74%, while in Australia mobile shopping has increased 6% to 49%.

The number of 18-24 year olds mobile shoppers stands at 86%, up from 72% in 2015. The 25-34 and 45-54 age brackets have both seen an 11% increase in uptake.

Mobile purchases across Europe over the last 12 months have been dominated by clothing (43%) and electronics (37%), and 19% are now using their device to buy takeaways. The trend is most prevalent in Turkey (41%), but UK (21%) and Spain (21%) are not slowing down either.

More people in the UK (26%) buy music via their mobile than in any other European nation, and the UK and Turkey (both 31%) buy the most groceries. Luxembourg and Italy (27%) are more likely to book a holiday from their mobile device compared to their European neighbours.