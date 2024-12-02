European online gambling operators accuse Norway payment blocking scheme of privacy violations

The EGBA claims that the payment blocking scheme established by the Norwegian Gaming Authority (NGA) is violating privacy rights of Norwegian citizens when conducting online payments.

The Norwegian Payment Blocking Regulation exists since 2010 and essentially prohibits businesses from carrying out payments of bets and prizes in online gambling services which do not have a licence in Norway.

Despite the NGA’s own analysis which determined the payment blocking regulation to be ineffective, in March of 2017 the NGA suddenly imposed orders on Norwegian banks to block transactions to 7 identified account numbers.

According to the EGBA, the manner in which the NGA obtained that account number information breaches the privacy protection rules of Norwegian citizens, including citizens that do not have any financial relation with online gambling service providers.