EU opens two antitrust investigations against Qualcomm

The first would examine whether Qualcomm, the market leader for baseband chipsets, offered financial incentives to customers on condition that they buy the baseband chipsets exclusively or almost exclusively from Qualcomm.

The second will look into whether Qualcomm engaged in predatory pricing by charging prices below costs with a view to forcing its competition out of the market, businessinsider.com reports.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that the board is focused on consumer best money for value ratio as semiconductors prevail in smartphones and tablets, items that are at high demand in Europe.