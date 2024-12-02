EU Commission to enforce regulation on cross-border parcel shipping prices

The European Union’s executive branch has claimed that, as part of its forthcoming Digital Single Market Strategy, parcel delivery will be a priority area for action in order to reduce the barriers to digital trade across the 28 Member States, postandparcel.info reports. The strategy seeks to fuel EUR 340 billion in growth along with hundreds of thousands of new jobs by boosting the digital economy in Europe.

The Commission said only 15% of EU consumers currently shop online across borders, compared to 44% shopping online domestically, stating that this was “not surprising” if delivery charges were “higher than the actual price of the product”. It said EU cross-border online services represent only 4% of the current digital market. The Commission also said that only 7% of SMEs currently sell cross-border, and that these small businesses face around EUR 9,000 in extra costs if they want to sell abroad in adapting to national laws.

According to the figures issued by the Commission, more than 85% of e-shoppers said delivery price was the most important factor when buying online, while 62% of companies willing to sell online said high delivery costs were a problem. The new EU Digital Single Market Strategy also contains measures to improve rules on data protection and copyright, country-specific blocking of websites, broadband coverage, digital skills and training, and a simplification of VAT rules for selling cross-border. The Commission said its full Digital Single Market Strategy is expected to be unveiled in May 2015.