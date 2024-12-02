EU: antitrust regulators to launch probe into ecommerce

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she decided to launch a sector inquiry into ecommerce trade because a number of barriers were hampering the growth of online sales, reuters.com reports.

Vestager has also pointed out that companies which may be deliberating blocking such trade are also under ivestigation by the new regulatory probe. Dealing with obstacles in the way of cross-border ecommerce is also an issue taken into consideration by the Digital Single Market agenda.