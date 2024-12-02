Ethos Universal Wallet to add Dash and Litecoin

The Ethos wallet is a universal wallet that allows its users to govern their digital assets from one point. It features detailed information by giving an overview of the customer’s funds. The Ethos wallet has been working to develop a proper system for trading and the Netherlands was the first nation to accept this wallet.

Litecoin and Dash are being tested internally so that it can be utilized for the trading purpose. The platform is trying to bring the two coins together within the communities.

The online publication Koin Alert has unveiled that almost 95% of the verification of the coin has been completed and the rest 5% is on the way for beta testing.

Litecoin is a global payment network featuring decentralized networks and sometimes acts as a brother for Bitcoin. LTC has the tendency to solve the technical issues and behave as an alternative source of Bitcoin, the online publication adds.

Dash is basically digital cash for making online instant payments by using the secure open source network. Moreover, Dash delivers services which include self-funding, self-governing and many related services with a protocol that intends to develop and raise funds for the projects directly by using the network.