Esker, Fuji Xerox team up to enhance AP automation in Asia-Pacific

The solution will be marketed as part of Fuji Xerox’s offering to optimise accounts payable (AP) management processes in Japan, and soon in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. This partnership enables Esker to expand its geographic reach in Asia and deliver intelligent process automation solutions to businesses. The two companies already collaborate in New Zealand where the AP solution was first introduced by Fuji Xerox New Zealand to customers in the construction, retail, business and education industries.

As part of the agreement, the solution will be marketed by Fuji Xerox along with consultation, implementation and support provided by Fuji Xerox.

Esker is a cloud-based document process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their order-to-cash (O2C) and purchase-to-pay (P2P) cycles. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive productivity, visibility, and reduced fraud risk.