Ericsson, Rwanda launch national interoperability switch for real-time payments

The solution permits financial and payments services providers in the country to connect to one common platform for real-time payment transactions, biznisafrica.co.za reports. The partnership supports the Government of Rwanda to create a digital economy and drive greater financial and social inclusion for its society and citizens.

Ericsson M-Commerce Interconnect links Rwandan financial stakeholders to create a real-time, irrevocable financial transactions processing solution. The Rwanda Interoperability Switch is expected to be operational by early 2017.