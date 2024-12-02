Equinox Payments to support JCB contactless cards in US

As part of the upgrade, Equinox plans to integrate its Apollo, L5000 and Luxe terminal lines with contactless chip technology. The upgrade path will be provided for merchants with these terminals over the coming months of 2018, enabling acceptance of ‘tap and go’ payments through the JCB cards as well as Apple Pay.

In addition, Equinox added JCB support to its L5300 terminal, which is used at various high-volume retailers, and Apollo stand-alone terminal.